COVID vaccination clinic planned for Manhattan

Set for Monday, May 10 from 11 am to 2 pm
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:35:45-04

MANHATTAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department is working with the Manhattan school district to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, May 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is a first dose Pfizer clinic for those 16 years or older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Second doses will be administered on June 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
To register for the May 10 clinic, visit mtreadyclinic.org//appointment/en/reg/5971640052

For more information on what to bring to your vaccine appointment, visit healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccine-preparedness.

