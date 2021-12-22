COVID death reported in Butte-Silver Bow

The Governor's Coronavirus Task Force reports that one person died in December in Butte-Silver Bow.

The announcement was part of today's report of testing results in Montana.

No other information was given, although the report noted the death occurred in December 2021.

There were 253 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Montana, with 1,639 total active cases in the state.

The death occurred in Silver Bow County in December 2021, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,890.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 125, a decrease of two from the 127 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,331.

There have been 195,417 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 190,888. There were 5,698 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.