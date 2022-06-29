COVID-19 outbreak reported at Lincoln County jail

LIBBY - A half dozen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that it was recently notified of the first confirmed positive case of in the jail and further testing showed that five inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Lincoln County Health Department and following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for "corrections to protect the public, inmates, staff and law enforcement officers,” according to a social media post.

Additionally, the Health Department is working to identify cases and any inmates, staff or public that may have had close contact with identified cases.

“Staff at the detention center are ensuring the safety of inmates by reducing the risk of further exposure by implementing standard infection control measures, implementing physical distancing strategies where feasible and conducting frequent testing,” the social media further states.

Visitors will not be allowed into the jail until further notice.