COVID-19 impacting Philipsburg schools

PHILIPSBURG — COVID-19 is impacting students in Granite County.

Philipsburg Public Schools stated in a social media post that third, fifth and sixth grade students are all under quarantine.

Teachers will deliver instruction online for the rest of the week.

The post added that If students are free of symptoms, they may return to class on Sept. 20.

Additionally, due to close contacts on the volleyball team, they will not be taking part in the Arlee Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 273 cases have been confirmed in Granite County including 260 recoveries and two deaths. Eleven active cases are also being reported.