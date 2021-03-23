Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Butte-Silver Bow rescinds mask mandate, COVID-related restrictions on businesses

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
COVID BLUE LATEST
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 17:57:10-04

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said in a press conference the mask mandate in the county is being lifted, along with restrictions on businesses.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said recent metrics supported the health department's decision and said it is time for personal responsibility to take the burden off businesses in Butte-Silver Bow.

Bars and restaurants will be able to resume normal operating hours, and capacity restrictions for events are being lifted.

Sullivan said the health department would consider reimposing restrictions if COVID cases again exceed the metrics used to determine when to lift the restrictions.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.