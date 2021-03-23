Butte-Silver Bow rescinds mask mandate, COVID-related restrictions on businesses

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said in a press conference the mask mandate in the county is being lifted, along with restrictions on businesses.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said recent metrics supported the health department's decision and said it is time for personal responsibility to take the burden off businesses in Butte-Silver Bow.

Bars and restaurants will be able to resume normal operating hours, and capacity restrictions for events are being lifted.

Sullivan said the health department would consider reimposing restrictions if COVID cases again exceed the metrics used to determine when to lift the restrictions.

