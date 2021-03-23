Menu

Butte-Silver Bow reports additional COVID-19 death

Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 22:03:45-04

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said in a press release Monday the county has had another death related to COVID-19.

According to the release, the person who died was from the community at large. The number of COVID-related fatalities in the county is now at 82.

No further details about the person who died were available.

The Health Department also said slots are still available for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held Wednesday at the Butte Civic Center for eligible people in Phase 1B+ in Montana's vaccination plan.

Those eligible in Phase 1B+ are individuals ages 60 and over, and those ages 16 to 59 with certain underlying health conditions. Those conditions include asthma; cystic fibrosis; liver disease; cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; severe obesity, with a body mass index of 40 or greater; sickle cell disease; and Type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus. On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may recommend to the clinic individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-related complications.

Registration for vaccines may be made online at https://butteciviccenter.com, or by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401. Registration may also occur by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 16,183 doses, with 5,906 individuals fully vaccinated.

