Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says county in the midst of omicron surge

BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow County Health Department said Thursday that the county is in the midst of a COVID-19 omicron surge.

According to a press release, immediately following the holidays, Butte-Silver Bow saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of January 6, officials said there were 189 active cases. "Due to genome sequencing, we know that this current surge is the omicron variant," the press release stated. "Although typically this variant is presenting with milder symptoms than previous variants, those who are immune-compromised or in high-risk groups still need to be protected. This means that we still recommend implementing mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing, as well as getting vaccinated if you are not and getting a booster if your primary series was over 6 months ago (over 2 months for J&J). With the flu hitting us simultaneously, the goal remains to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed."

Officials said one thing to note is that previous infections to other variants, such as Delta, do not offer the same 90-day immunity against Omicron. "If you were sick with COVID-19 in the last 3 months, you are not immune to this new wave. If you test positive with a home test, please call the Health Department at 497-5008 to notify us."

The CDC has released new recommendations for isolation and quarantine. These changes are based on evidence that viral shedding occurs prior to symptom onset and in the first few days of symptoms. To learn more, follow the link below.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html

Vaccine Clinics:

BSB Health Department, 25 W Front – By appointment only

Butte Plaza Mall – Wednesdays from 4-6 pm for Pediatric Vaccines

Saturdays during Winter Market for All Vaccines

Call 497-5020 for details.