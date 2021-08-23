Butte Central students back in the classroom with masks

BUTTE — It’s been a busy first day for the students and teachers at Butte Central Catholic High School.

JP Williams, the principal of Butte Central, says it’s great to be back in school.

"Super excited about the kids getting back into athletics and having the opportunity to do volleyball, cross country, golf, football—those types of activities our kids need. We’re really gonna be focused on health and wellness, mental health, particularly of children and teachers this year," said Williams.

Students and teachers are excited to be back in school.

Randy Larson says he looks forward to starting the school year and playing golf with his team.

"A little bit excited and a little bit nervous. I think this year’s going to be pretty fun," said Larson.

Kristina Larson, a theology teacher at Butte Central, says that she is happy to be back teaching.

"Just returning to in-person instruction rather than virtual will be good. It’ll be great to see students again," Larson said.

Williams says that the students at Butte Central are taking the mask policy seriously.

"They are using our temperature scanners. They’re sanitizing their hands. They're being very hygiene conscious, so I believe last year was a great training year for this year," said Williams.

Other large school districts across the state have either required or made it optional to wear a mask.

In Billings, the superintendent reversed course and ordered a mask mandate for the school district because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The school boards for Missoula, Butte, and Helena public schools have made masks required. Masks are optional in Kalispell and recommended in Great Falls.

The Bozeman School Board is due to make a decision at its Monday, Aug. 23 meeting.