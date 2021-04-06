Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Bozeman residents join together to help others get connected to COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].videoTitle
Bozeman residents bonding together to help others find vaccines
VACCINE CONNECTION WEB.jpg
Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 00:10:53-04

BOZEMAN — Do you know what the term grassroots means? It’s literally the most basic form of organization where people work together to achieve a goal.

“When the vaccine came out, and it was just this incredible wave of hope, and then there was this daunting effort to figure out not only who to prioritize but how to get it in people’s arms. A few of us just started noticing that there might be a little gap that we could help fill,” explained Kristi, a Bozeman resident with the organizers.

Which led these unnamed men and women to move into action.

“I get to work from home. I have a flexible work schedule. I realized I could help people sign up because I’m in front of my computer all day anyway, so a few of us started getting together and learning the system so that we could help people sign up,” she said.

Helping elderly and minority residents sign up before appointments quickly filled up.

“Just like we’re doing neighbor to neighbor all over this town and this county, that we’re here and we want to help folks. It is very unofficial. There’s a bunch of us who just reach out and find each other,” Kristi said.

“We’re doing this because it takes everybody. It takes everybody to help this community, and this state, and our country get back on track after this devastation,” she added.

The most common way people have been reaching out for help has been word of mouth, but you can also email them at surjgallatinvalley@gmail.com

“They call. They text. They email. Sometimes direct messages on social media. I mean this is about as grassroots as it gets,” Kristi exclaimed.

As of April 1, any Montana resident over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.