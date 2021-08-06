Bozeman, Butte and nearby school districts share info about mask decisions for upcoming year

BOZEMAN — It’s the million-dollar question: what are districts deciding for this upcoming school year regarding students wearing masks?

MTN News reached out to area school districts to learn what plans were for the upcoming school year - Although some were unavailable, the following districts did respond.

“We are in discussions right now, and frankly we will continue to be in discussions until school starts,” said Judy Jonart, Superintendent of the Butte School District.

“We’re just in the initial stages," said Don Peoples Jr. the President of Butte Central Catholic Schools. "We’re going to try and make a decision. Our school starts on August 23rd, and so, it’s going to be a moving target.”

“We’re going to go into the school year with masks being optional for Pre K through 12th-grade students," said Dr. Lynne Scalia, Superintendent Livingston Public Schools. "Adults will need to wear a mask if they’re unable to maintain a 6ft distance from kids.”

“Manhattan Public Schools is going to make it optional,” said Brian Ayers, Superintendent of Manhattan Public Schools.

“We’re in the same place a lot of other school districts in the area are," said Darren Strauch, Superintendent of Monforton School. "We’re waiting to get a little additional guidance. It seems like they’re something new either at the federal or state level pulling us one of two directions.”

“Masks will be optional for our students and for our staff, so they each… it’s an individual choice," said Rhonda Uthlaut, Superintendent of Three Forks School District.

These districts are either making it optional or are still undecided. In fact, a lot of the districts have school board meetings next week and are waiting until then to make a final decision. But the CDC has recommended indoor mask wearing for schools.

Many districts start school in just a few weeks, and things are constantly changing. It's strongly encouraged that parents check with your district daily to make sure you have the latest information.