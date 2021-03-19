Big Horn County eases some COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate remains

HARDIN - Big Horn County health officials lifted some restrictions on bars, restaurants and casinos Friday, but kept the county mask mandate in place.

The Big Horn County Public Health Board passed Public Health Order 2021-2 reflecting public health mitigation measures that have helped lower the new infection rate in the county, the agency said in a press release.

“The Public Health Board always has the physical and economic health of our County top of mind,” said Larry Vandersloot, chairman of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board. “As we see the increase in vaccinations and the care our citizens are taking to mask up and social distance, our new case numbers have declined, and so we are allowing businesses to more fully reopen to safely serve the community.”

Under the order, bars, restaurants, and casinos can operate at capacity with social-distancing between groups, and self-service food bars, counters, and buffets may reopen while following sanitation guidelines.

The order upholds the requirements that residents wear masks when outside their homes, including food and beverage workers, as well as maintain appropriate social distancing. Employee temperature checks and logs are no longer required.

View the full order here.

“The county has not yet reached a vaccination rate that will allow for relaxation of masking and social-distancing requirements,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Carol Greimann. “And with the appearance of COVID-19 variants in the state, we must continue to be vigilant in protecting ourselves and our community from the virus. Until we reach a level around 80% vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a threat.”

To schedule an appointment with the Big Horn County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 406-665-8777 and leave a message with your name (please spell your name), age, date of birth, and phone number.

IHS vaccinations are available to all Big Horn County residents over the age of 16, whether eligible for IHS benefits or not. Call 406-638-3599 to schedule an appointment.

Visit the health agency Facebook page for information on how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination in Big Horn County.

