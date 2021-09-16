Beaverhead County Public Health 'overwhelmed' by COVID cases

Beaverhead County is experiencing a surge of COVID cases, according to the county's health department.

Beaverhead County Public Health said on Facebook the department is "overwhelmed" and asks the public for patience as it works to conduct case investigations.

Health officials urge anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for COVID and to stay home from work and public places until the results are confirmed.

COVID cases are impacting Beaverhead County schools, according to Public Health, and officials urge all students and staff to wear masks and social distance.

The department is not able to answer phone calls at this time and asks that people leave a message on only one of the three available phones.

As of Thursday, Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services reports 73 active cases in Beaverhead County, and 53 percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated.