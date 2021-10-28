As COVID-19 boosters roll out, Gallatin County prepares

Now that COVID-19 vaccine boosters are rolling out across Gallatin County, many healthcare providers are preparing for those coming to get a booster or even their first vaccine.

Randy Harrington, owner of Price Rite in Bozeman, says he's excited to see more people coming through his doors to get their vaccine.

“People are excited to get the booster because it's just one more 'oomph' in the resistance chain,” said Harrington.

The CDC’s announcement for the Moderna boosters would be available for those people over the age of 65, or anyone over 18 who have underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings. For those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, boosters are available if two months have passed after the initial vaccine.

“We have had our vaccine clinic in our main hospital entrance and that has been going very well since September,” said Kallie Kujawa, COVID-19 Incident Command Lead for Bozeman Health.

The Bozeman Health system in August administered just over 173 booster shots that jumped to 1,947 boosters in September. And so far in October, 2,757 boosters have been administered.

“I think there were people who were hesitant previously and they are coming forward now for their first and second doses,” says Kujawa.

Just this week, Montana crossed the 55% mark of fully vaccinated individuals.

“People are definitely more receptive to it, the vaccine, the booster, so it is kind of exciting,” said Harrington.

Bozeman health officials say that they hope to see more people coming through their doors to get vaccinated so that it takes the strain off an already overwhelmed hospital.

“That is another incentive when they see their loved ones suffering,” said Kujawa.

Officials say that it doesn't matter what booster you get; for example, if you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine you can get a booster dose of either Moderna or Pfizer.

“The accessibility of it has been really great,” says Harrington.

Below is a list of resources for COVID-19 vaccine in Gallatin County:

https://priceritedrug.com/

https://www.healthygallatin.org/