Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department has announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible individuals that will be held next Thursday, March 18.

GCCHD said on its website that sign-ups will begin this Friday, March 12 for next week's clinic. Eligible people include:

People in Phase 1B+ — Those 60 years and older, people with certain underlying health conditions, and people of color. A full list of the qualifying underlying conditions is available here.

People in Phase 1A — Healthcare workers, first responders, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Online sign-ups will be available as of 12 p.m. this Friday. For complete details on the vaccine clinic, along with tips on how to sign up and navigate the registration website, click here.