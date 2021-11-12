3 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA — An additional three COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Missoula County.

The Friday update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) shows nine additional COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed.

The DPPHS update also notes 28 new deaths are being reported across Montana with 17 occurring in November and 11 in October.

A total of 170 COVID-19 related deaths have now been recorded in Missoula County.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows an additional 112 COVID-19 cases along with 723 active cases on Friday.

A statewide report was not issued Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 39 of the new cases were recorded on Thursday.

MCCHD also reports there are 38 COVID-19 related hospitalizations including 15 county residents.

Missoula County has seen 16,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 16,058 recoveries and 170deaths.

There are 69,887 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest COVID-19 information from the Missoula City-County Health Department can be found here.