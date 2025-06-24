Concerns rise over sale of Wyoming public lands in 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

CODY — Concerns are rising in Wyoming over the potential sale of some of the state's public lands as part of the proposed Big Beautiful Bill by President Donald Trump.

The bill, which focuses on the nation's budget, will allow for 0.5 - 0.75 percent of US Forest Service or Bureau Land Management to be sold in 11 western states. The sale of the land would lead to affordable housing and aims to be done in areas near cities.

For residents in the Cody area, the potential sale of any public lands, regardless of how small, is worrisome.

“This is my land, and it’s your land,” said retired wildlife biologist Chuck Preston. “All of us share it and most of us are pretty good stewards of that land."

For nearly two decades, Preston has dedicated his research to the ecology of golden eagles, doing much of his work in the Big Horn Basin outside of Cody. He said it's research like that which is just one example of what public lands can provide.

"I’ve done about 17 years worth of research here on golden eagle ecology,” Preston said. "Public lands are more than that. They're recreational areas, hunting, fishing and all of that."

A perfect example of someone taking advantage of those recreational areas is Cat Hesselbacher, a wildlife photographer in the area.

“Sometimes I’ll have a target in mind, and other times I’ll just see what I see,” Hesselbacher said.

Hesselbacher showed MTN some of her work at One Range Images, a photo gallery in downtown Cody, and she estimated 98 percent of the pictures were taken on public land.

“This was up on Forest Service land, and it’s got a double rainbow,” Hesselbacher said of one photo. "I like the pictures because they are memories."

However, looming changes spurred by the proposed legislation, known informally as the "Big Beautiful Bill," have stirred anxiety among wilderness advocates.

Both Hesselbacher and Preston fear that the federal government may sell off essential public lands, jeopardizing the recreational spaces loved by many.

“If that’s gone, it’s gone forever," Hesselbacher said. "If we lose public lands, we lose all of the recreation."

"It’s important," Preston said. "We get pretty concerned when we hear about people taking it out from under us.”

Proponents of the bill, including Wyoming U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, have downplayed those fears. She asserts that claims of a widespread sell-off are far from the reality.

"It identifies 11 states that the bill would apply to, and it only applies to 0.5 to 0.75 percent of lands,” Hageman said, stressing the limitations outlined in the proposed legislation.

Hageman contends that the bill would permit the sale of specific Bureau of Land Management and National Forest lands, primarily for affordable housing near large communities. She also said that most importantly, states will have a lot to say about which lands end up being sold.

“I actually think it’s a good bill, and that’s why I’ve come out so strongly in support of it,” Hageman said. "States will have the final say and if they don't want to push for affordable housing in their area, they don't have to."

Hageman has faced significant backlash for supporting the bill. A recent town hall meeting in Cody was filled to capacity, with attendees pressing her on the details of the bill and its implications for their community and environment.

Organizations such as the Wyoming Wilderness Society have urged their members to voice opposition to Wyoming’s congressional delegation, with many fearing it could be a slippery slope to start selling public lands.

Hageman maintains that the fears surrounding the legislation have been exaggerated, disputing the accuracy of maps that suggest extensive land sales.

"Well, that’s not what this bill does because the bill specifically gives a percentage,” Hageman said.

Local residents like Preston and Hesselbacher remain unconvinced. They express concerns that even a small percentage of land sales could set a dangerous precedent and open the door to future losses.

“We need our public lands," Hesselbacher said. "The whole world needs our public lands."