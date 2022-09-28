Bozeman Gallatin keeps the good times rolling in 3-1 crosstown volleyball win over Bozeman

BOZEMAN — It was a packed sea of blue and red at Bozeman High as the first crosstown volleyball match of the year did not disappoint between the Bozeman Hawks and the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors.

The first set saw back and forth action but Bozeman Gallatin’s six-foot-3 inch middle blocker Cadence Lundgren did it all at the net for the Raptors allowing them to win set one despite a handful of free points given away from the service line.

Set two saw a lopsided win from Bozeman as the defense including Morgan Jones on the front lines helping secure a 25-14 win.

Set three ended with the same score but for Bozeman Gallatin who were up as many as 11 points.

Set four went the distance as the energy mounted with Bozeman Gallatin earning the 26-24 edge to win the crosstown match 3-1. The Raptors improve to 10-3.

