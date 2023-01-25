Watch live: State of the State Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Governor Greg Gianforte will give his second State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. before the 68th Session of the Montana Legislature.

The Republican governor has already laid out much of the top issues he’d like to see addressed by the Republican supermajority legislature. Gianforte’s priorities include his “Red Tape Relief” initiative, tax cuts, and ways to address the state’s housing crisis.

