New Missoula Scheels starts hiring process as construction continues

MISSOULA — It's a new era for an important wing of Southgate Mall as a new Scheel's sporting goods store is replacing the old JC Penny store, which closed last year.

It started with a small store in Minnesota in 1902 and now after 115 years of retail experience, it's coming to Missoula.

“Our store will have plenty of amenities for a fun day in including a playground for children, a mini-bowling alley, laser shooting gallery, an arcade, and a cafe to get a quick cup of coffee while you’re shopping," store leader Will Stednick said, adding they had to make room for the new space.

Scheels is taking over the old JC Penney location in Southgate Mall, and then some. “The building was completely demoed basically back to the walls, and the support structure," Stednick said. “It’s great that we’re able to open in a year like this."

Missoula's Scheels -- a sporting goods, outdoor equipment, and general merchandise store -- will be 110,000 square feet, with 70 plus specialty shops. This will be the third Montana store and it needs at least 200 employees, "most of those will be filled locally here in Missoula," Stednick said.

He explained that most of the full-time selling associate positions start at $40,000 a year.

“We do offer full benefits, medical and dental for our associates, and of course you get to work in an environment that’s plenty fun and talking to people that love doing the same things that you do," Stednick told MTN News.

Check out the job listings here. The Missoula store is scheduled to open on Oct. 2, 2021.