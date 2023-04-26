New GOP ad uses AI in reaction to Biden’s announcement

On Tuesday President Joe Biden announcedhis bid for reelection in 2024, and it probably comes as no surprise that the Republicans were quick to criticize the president.

What might be surprising is how Republicans responded.

In its official response advertisement, the Republican Party created a video advertisement labeled “built entirely with AI imagery.”

The video is tagged with an artificial image of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the caption, "What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were re-elected?" The ad paints various dire circumstances the Republicans predict would happen if Biden were to win reelection.

On April 4, President Biden spoke about AI following a meeting with the president’s council of advisors on science and technology.

The president said,"AI can help deal with some very difficult challenges like disease and climate change, but we also have to address the potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security." He added, "Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public."

Regulators from the Federal Trade Commission are scrutinizing AI tools that businesses have used in making hiring decisions, or in deciding who to loan money to. They're watching tools that can generate text, images, voice and even video, trying to make sure consumers don't fall prey to mass deceptions or closely-targeted misinformation.

