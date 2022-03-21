Make Anything Taste Like Cinnamon Toast Crunch With This Creamy Spread

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s a new way to enjoy the flavors Cinnamon Toast Crunch without sitting down to a bowl of cereal. The newest Cinnamon Toast Crunch product is a creamy spread that’s perfect for smearing on toast, sandwiches or fruit.

You can also use it as an ingredient in baked goods or as a dessert topping — or just eat it straight from the jar. It is the first spreadable version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and it seems like it might be similar to other sweet spreads — like the ever-popular cookie butter from Trader Joe’s — with a bit more cinnamon spice.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch spread will soon be available in Kroger stores nationwide and on Amazon.

If you can’t find the new spread near you and don’t want to wait for it to show up on Amazon, you can also purchase Cinnamon Toast Crunch seasoning, which could be delicious mixed with peanut butter, Nutella or butter to create your own spread.

The Cinnadust seasoning, which blends cinnamon, sugar, vanilla and graham flavors, can be sprinkled on everything from toast to ice cream, cheesecake and whipped coffee. You could even just stir it into milk and make “cereal milk” without the cereal, though Nestle also makes “cinnamilk” if you’d rather not do the mixing yourself.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors appear in a variety of other products, too, like cinnamon rolls, coffee creamer and even popcorn. If you can’t find the popcorn, you could always use the cinnadust seasoning to make your own by sprinkling the dust on homemade popcorn.

And there’s a way to get Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors at Starbucks by customizing your morning coffee. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink from Starbucks’ secret menu starts with an iced white mocha, then adds white mocha syrup and cinnamon dolce syrup, and it’s topped with whipped cream, sugar and cinnamon.

Is Cinnamon Toast Crunch one of your favorite treats?

