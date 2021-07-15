Nestle Toll House Is Launching Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough

Summer has pretty much just begun, but Nestle Toll House is already looking ahead to fall with a brand new cookie dough hitting store shelves next month.

New Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough takes the favorite fall flavor and turns it into a cookie you can bake at home so your whole house smells like autumn. The dough is a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and white chocolate morsels. It comes in a 14 oz. package for around $2.99 and will be at retailers nationwide for a limited time beginning in August.

Nestle Toll House

The pumpkin spice cookie dough is one of just a handful of new treats from Nestle Toll House, most of which are also looking ahead to fall.

While the brand had pumpkin spice-filled baking truffles last fall for those that want to make their own cookies, this year, you can get Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More. Made with an assortment of white morsels, mini coffee biscuits and pumpkin spice-flavored chunks, the sweet combination can be used as a topping, baked into recipes or eaten straight from the bag.

Nestle Toll House

You’ll also find Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough — cinnamon sugar cookie dough mixed with naturally-flavored cream cheese pieces — and PB&J Cookie Dough. Taking you back to a childhood lunchtime staple, the PB&J Cookie Dough is made with a combination of peanut butter cookie dough and strawberry-flavored pieces. Prices may vary by retailer, but they are both priced at around $2.99.

There are also some treats for Halloween, including new Trick or Treats Cookie Dough, a fudge cookie dough topped with festive Halloween sprinkles. A Nestle Toll House spokesperson told Simplemost the brand is also bringing back their M&M’S Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough, a sweet sugar cookie dough with festive purple, orange and green M&M’s.

All of the Nestle Toll House treats will hit store shelves in August, but will only be around for a limited time, so make sure you grab them while you can.

Nestle Toll House

Are you looking forward to fall and all these new treats?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.