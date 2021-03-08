Apple to discontinue iMac Pro

Apple is discontinuing its iMac Pro.

According to CNN, Apple said that the computer is only available “while supplies last” and is listed on its site for $5,000.

And once it's gone, it's gone for good, CNN reported.

The iMac Pro, which was released in 2017, was once considered the company's most powerful computer.

According to TechCrunch, Apple's most popular iMac is the Pro 27-inch iMac, which now exceeds the iMac Pro capabilities.

Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to update the iMac with a new design and Apple Silicon processors later this year.