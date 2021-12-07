MSU's Leah Beattie named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State athletics press release)

Montana State’s Leia Beattie, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Midland, Texas, has been named the ROAR Organic #BigSkyWBB Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Beattie played a key role as the Bobcats opened Big Sky Conference play with two victories- a 63-57 decision over Northern Colorado and a 76-69 win over Sacramento State. For the two-game series, Beattie averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. In addition, she shot 47.1% from the field, 60% (6-10) from beyond the arc and 70% (7-10) at the free throw line.

In MSU’s win over Sacramento State on Saturday night, Beattie posted a career-high 18 points, going four-of-eight from the floor, three-of-four from long distance and seven-of-10 at the line. She also pulled down a career-best eight rebounds to lead all players.

On Thursday night against Northern Colorado, Beattie tallied 11 points, while adding four rebounds, dishing out three assists and notching two steals.

“Leia’s just getting warmed-up,” said Ellen Kreighbaum Women’s Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. “This honor is a reflection on the great team effort we had last weekend, playing together, and making the right plays. Leia was attack-minded and shot ready and made the most of her opportunities.”

Beattie’s mother, Kelly Pilcher, who played at Montana (1990-94), is a three-time Big Sky Player of the Week, making the duo the only mother/daughter combination to achieve the honor in Big Sky history.

