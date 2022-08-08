Mount Jumbo Saddle closed to dogs to protect grazing sheep

MISSOULA - The Mount Jumbo Saddle in Missoula has been closed to dogs to protect grazing sheep.

The Lincoln Hills, Tamarack, Marshall Grade and Elk Ridge trailheads are closed until approximately August 20.

The trails impacted by the clsures are the Sound of Music, North Loop Road, Backbone (to summit), Ponderosa Meadows, Three Trees, Saddle Road, Elk Ridge, and Sidewinder.

The Lincoln Hills Road and all the trails below Lincoln Hills Road, Powerline Corridor, and Marshall Grade are open for dogs.

Over 800 sheep have been grazing this summer to help control noxious weeds on City of Missoula open space.

Missoula Animal Control will help enforce the closures and people are asked to call 911 to report violators.

Maps and closure notices will be posted here and at trailheads.

Learn more about the closures at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/206/Conservation-Lands-Closures

