KALISPELL — A motorcyclist died in a Wednesday afternoon crash west of Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the driver failed to negotiate a curve while heading eastbound on Batavia Lane at around 4:30 p.m.

MHP reports that the motorcycle went off the road, hit a fence, and rolled over, throwing a 33-year-old from Idaho Falls off the motorcycle.

The victim’s name has not been released. MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.