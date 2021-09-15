MontanaSports.com high school football power rankings: No. 1's remain, movement in AA

After three weeks of the high school football season in Montana, conference play in Class AA is finally underway and most Class B teams have multiple games on their record.

Missoula Sentinel (2-0) remains at the top of Class AA, although the Spartans didn't play last week due to COVID-19 protocols in opponent Missoula Hellgate's program. Billings West (2-1) stays at No. 2 after demolishing last week's No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin, who dropped from the polls. Undefeated Kalispell Glacier (3-0) continues to climb, while Butte (2-1) climbs into the rankings after a big win over last week's No. 4 Helena High (2-1).

Class A remains largely unchanged. Hamilton continues to reign, moving to 3-0 with win over Frenchtown last week. Billings Central, Laurel, Polson and Whitefish (all undefeated) follow, while Columbia Falls (2-0), Lewistown (3-0) and Miles City (1-1) continue to receive votes. Lewistown and Laurel square off on Friday, and a win for Lewistown would go a long way in moving the Golden Eagles up in the rankings.

After another big win, Florence (2-0) stays at the top in Class B, while Bigfork's (2-0) thrashing of Conrad (0-2) moved the Vikings into a fifth-place tie with Columbus (2-0). The Cougars also find themselves in the top five after shutting out Red Lodge (0-2). Fairfield's (2-0) victory over Eureka (1-1) put the Eagles at No. 2, while Townsend dropped to No. 3 despite a 44-0 win over Whitehall (0-2).

The top five 8-Man teams stay the same, although Scobey (3-0) swapped places with Fort Benton (2-0) at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. Chinook (3-0) continues to receive votes after a strong start to the season.

With no huge upsets in 6-Man last week, the top teams also remain unchanged.

The full power rankings are below:

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

2. Billings West (2-1)

3. Kalispell Glacier (3-0)

4. Billings Senior (2-1)

5. Butte (2-1)

Receiving votes: Helena High

Class A

1. Hamilton (3-0)

2. Billings Central (2-0)

T3. Laurel (2-0)

T3. Polson (3-0)

5. Whitefish (3-0)

Receiving votes: Columbia Falls, Lewistown, Miles City

Class B

1. Florence (2-0)

2. Fairfield (2-0)

3. Townsend (2-0)

4. Malta (2-0)

T5. Columbus (2-0)

T5. Bigfork (2-0)

Receiving votes: Baker, Big Timber, Eureka, Jefferson, Three Forks

8-Man

1. Joliet (3-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0)

3. Scobey (3-0)

4. Fort Benton (2-0)

5. Thompson Falls (3-0)

Receiving votes: Chinook

6-Man

1. Froid-Medicine Lake (3-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (2-0)

3. Hot Springs (3-0)

4. Bridger (3-0)

T5. Shields Valley (2-0)

T5. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)

