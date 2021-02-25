Montana VA Health Care System holds vaccination clinic in Butte

BUTTE — Veterans received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Montana VA Health care system's first Butte vaccination clinic

Montana VA Health care system has held 20 vaccination clinics at 11 different locations. The clinic was held inside the American Legion building and veterans from Butte and Anaconda were there to receive their dose.

"We have 209 veterans scheduled, we have the ability to go up to 250 doses today if need be and we have a backup list of veterans that we can call and schedule so just very very happy to be here," said Judy Haman, Executive director of Montana VA Health care system.

The veterans were screened before entering the building, then were educated about the vaccine before waiting in line until a table became available.

Holly Mitchell, a registered nurse for the Montana VA Health care system, has been a nurse for 10 years. Mitchell says to get patients comfortable with the shot, she asks questions and gets them to relax.

"We talk to them about how they’re feeling if they’ve had any vaccines prior. We let them know that they may have a sore arm, they may feel a little- you know as our body is building antibodies we can sometimes feel a little icky so we just let them know it’s normal to kind of get through it. It’s better than getting sick," Mitchell said.

Madge Warne, a US Army veteran, was the 100th person to get the vaccine at the clinic.

During her time in the Army, Warne worked as an office clerk before going Airborne where she jumped out of planes.

Warne said she feels great getting the first dose.

"I’m glad, very grateful to get one because I am getting older and really don’t know what’s out there right at this moment in time so I wanna be protected as much as I can," Warne said.

