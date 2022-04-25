Montana Tech football concludes spring camp with scrimmage

BUTTE — It was bitterly cold on Bob Green Field Friday evening, but Montana Tech's football team still found ways to heat up on the gridiron.

The Orediggers produced plenty of big plays on offense and timely stops on defense as Tech concluded it's spring camp on an evening that felt anything but spring-like.

Wide receiver Mark Estes and running back Kaleb Winterburn took center stage as both racked up a pair of scores in the unscored scrimmage.

Quarterback Jake Standlee also connected with Logan Kennedy for a short passing score.

Coming off a 5-5 season in Kyle Samson's first campaign, the Orediggers now set their sights on their 2022 opener at Eastern Oregon University on August 27. Tech then returns home for its home opener against Carroll College on September 3.