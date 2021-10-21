Montana State's Blake Glessner continues to rise to the occasion

BOZEMAN — In Montana State’s narrow win over Weber State Friday, true freshman kicker Blake Glessner rose to the occasion once again, nailing two field goals in the second half to give the Bobcats a 13-7 edge earning him Big Sky Player of the Week honors for Special Teams.

“I mean, that’s always the goal going into each game - be the best I can be - and prove to the team that I can do it for them," Glessner said in Monday's press conference.

Glessner’s go-ahead field goal in the third quarter from 46-yards was his second-longest of the season, which was followed one drive later by a 32-yarder.

“I would say the PAT was probably the most nerve-wracking I had in that game, but after that - I mean, I try not to think about too much and it’s just been fun knowing that we're going out there to maybe win a game," Glessner added.

Through seven games, the true freshman is currently tied for first in all of the FCS with 13 field goals made putting him just one away from cracking Montana State’s single-season top 10 list.

“It’s all practice, and Tommy [Sullivan] and Bryce [Leighton] - shout out to them," Glessner said. They’re the best that I could ask for. I have so much trust going into each kick that it’s going to be perfect, and that’s just the biggest thing is having that.”

While Glessner has certainly proved himself as a reliable kicker for the Bobcats leading both the Big Sky in field goals per game and percentage, it took a preseason battle with Luke Pawluk to get here.

“It was fun competing against Luke for sure because it made me a better kicker overall, and it’s good to have him back because he helps me get better too," Glessner explained. "He gives me props, points just to get better at what I’m doing.”

“We’ve talked about Blake and rising to the occasion with the opportunity that presented itself for him in fall camp, and he’s been very consistent as well," Bobcats head football coach Brent Vigen said.

History is also on the horizon for the young Bobcat.

His ten consecutive field goals are the second-longest in program history, and he's just two away from setting a new school record as a freshman.

"He’s a competitor," Vigen added. He’s confident, believes in himself, and technically he’s just getting better and better. The opportunity I think wasn't too big for him when it ended up being his, and that goes all the way back to that Wyoming game when he jumped in and made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter that was 50-plus.”

Montana State returns to Bobcat Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23 for their second to last home game against Idaho State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., which will be streamed on ESPN+.