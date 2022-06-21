Montana State Fair: concert performers

GREAT FALLS — Montana ExpoPark is preparing to host the 2022 Montana State Fair, and recently released the headlining concert performers.

The fair begins on Friday, July 29, and runs through Saturday, August 6. The fair theme this year is "Family, Friends, and Fun."

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; commercial vendors; competitive exhibits for livestock, culinary arts, creative arts, and more; and of course "fair food."

Here are the concert acts scheduled to perform:



Mini Pop Kids on Saturday, July 30

The Beach Boys on Sunday, July 31

Skillet on Monday, August 1

Cheap Trick on Wednesday, August 3

Chase Rice on Friday, August 5

Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

Tickets are now on sale. Click here to visit the fair website.

