GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Montana women's soccer team advanced to the Big Sky Conference championship game after beating Sacramento State 1-0 in the semifinal round of the conference tournament in Greeley, Colorado on Friday.

Charley Boone was credited with a goal in the 87th minute that put the No. 2 seed Grizzlies on top. Montana keeper Camellia Xu made three saves.

Montana will face the winner of Weber State vs. Northern Colorado on Sunday.