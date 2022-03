MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened in the area of West Pine and Ryman streets on Tuesday night.

The fatal incident was reported shortly after 6:45 p.m. near the Mountain Line Transfer Station.

MPD spokesperson Lydia Arnold says law enforcement is on the scene investigating the accident.

All involved in the accident are cooperating with the investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.