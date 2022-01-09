Watch

Actions

Missoula Fire Department responds to fire on Scott Street

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
cop lights
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 14:09:07-05

MISSOULA — Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday around 5 p.m. at 1300 Scott Street.

There were no fatalities, but property damage of $250,000.

When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the structure and some vehicles. A woodshed was engulfed in flames and was a total loss prior to the crew's arrival. A nearby house, converted to office space, was affected by the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire in the front part of the house.

At least two vehicles and a side-by-side UTV were damaged as well.

Missoula Fire was assisted by City Police, NW Energy, Missoula Public Works Dept., and Missoula Emergency Services Ambulance.

The fire department also urges residents to help fire crews out by clearing a four-foot space around fire hydrants from snow, as it can help save time in emergency situations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader