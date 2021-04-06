MHP testing out new hat style

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol is giving a new style of hat a trial run.

The MHP said on Facebook that the hats are intended to provide a "modern update to our uniform that is a nod to local culture and traditions, yet professional."

Six troopers have been selected to model the hats during a trial period during which the MHP will evaluate feedback from the public and from fellow troopers.

As of now, these hats are intended to complement the current campaign hats, not replace them, and troopers will have the choice of wearing the western-style hat or the traditional campaign hat.