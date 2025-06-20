Measles exposure event reported in Helena

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health says there is a confirmed measles exposure case event in Helena. No confirmed cases of Lewis and Clark County Residents have been confirmed at this time.

LCPH says the exposure event happened on Sunday, June 15, when a resident of another county visited Helena businesses.

Here is the list of businesses and the times when the measles exposure could have happened:



TJ Maxx – June 15, 2 - 4 p.m.

Costco – June 15, 2 - 4 p.m.

Old Navy – June 15, 2:15 - 5:15 p.m.

McKenzie River Pizza – June 15, 3:15 - 6 p.m.

Town Pump (2910 N. Montana Ave) – June 15, 4 - 6 p.m.

LCPH is conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the likely exposed individuals. Depending on the contact information available, LCPH will notify those individuals and provide further instructions by phone call, text message, and/or letter.

Those who think they may have been exposed can also report the potential exposure on the LCPH website or call 406-457-8904.

Health officials say exposed individuals who are presumed to be immune, such as those who have been vaccinated, can continue their regular activities but should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Individuals who do not have presumed immunity are advised to stay home for 21 days and monitor for symptoms. Anyone exposed to measles should also talk to their healthcare provider to understand their individual risk of measles and should consider postponing routine medical care at least 21 days from their last exposure.

The first symptoms of measles usually appear about 7-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and/or white spots in the mouth. A red rash—usually beginning near the hairline and moving downward—typically begins about 2-3 days after the first symptoms.

If you develop symptoms, you should continue to stay home except for testing or urgent/emergency treatment. Please call St. Peter’s Health at 406-457-4180 to arrange for testing or urgent care. It is extremely important that you do not enter a clinic building without calling ahead to the clinic so that precautions can be taken to avoid exposing others.

More than twenty measles cases, including two hospitalizations, have been reported in Montana across four counties as of June 20, 2025.