MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson leaving post

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Rob Watson has announced he will be leaving his position at the end of June.

A letter was sent out to parents of MCPS students on Friday morning.

“My time with MCPS, including my former time as a principal, has been some of the most rewarding of my 29 years in public education. I will leave with many happy memories and proud to have served with each of you," Watson states.

'While I have learned many important lessons during this pandemic, my most treasured memory will be how we all worked together to keep our kids learning. I have witnessed an incredible amount of empathy, compassion and grace," Watson continued.

Watson is leaving to become the new executive director of the School Administrators of Montana which represents more than 1,000 active members and has a 50-year history of advocating for public education in Montana.

The MCPS Board of Trustees will discuss the succession plan for the superintendent position at their next meeting on Feb. 22 via zoom using the link information found below.

Read the full letter to parents below:

Watson expressed his appreciation for the chance to serve as Superintendent of MCPS for the past three years. He was selected for the position by the Board of Trustees in April 2019. For the seven years prior, he served as the superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools.

He has been a principal at Bozeman High School from 2009 to 2012, and was a middle school and high school principal for MCPS from 2001 to 2009. Watson has also worked as a school administrator in Great Falls, and began his career as a math and science teacher in Anchorage.

Watson was named Montana’s Superintendent of the Year in 2019.

“I am looking forward to wrapping up a great school year and establishing our plans for next year,” Watson stated. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent.”

