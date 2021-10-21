McLaughlin Research Institute in Great Falls receives $5M donation

GREAT FALLS — The McLaughlin Research Institute (MRI) in Great Falls announced Tuesday that Dr. Irv Weissman and Dr. Ann Tsukamoto-Weissman of Stanford, California, recently made a $5 million gift to the MRI, the largest single contribution in the organization’s history.

Staff at MRI study neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and Huntington’s disease, as well neuro-behavioral disorders such as addiction and psychological disorders.

MRI said in a news release that the donation will support the expansion of the MRI, including their high school internship program, recruitment efforts, and current research projects.

“Growing up in Great Falls, I was the first high school intern at the Institute, and my future was shaped by that experience,” said Irv. “For several years after that, the Montana division of the American Cancer Society picked up the funding. Sadly, it lapsed. Ann and I wanted to support the important research happening in Great Falls and help build momentum for the growth and innovation happening at the MRI.”

Ann added, “We have been encouraged and inspired by the recent developments in the organization and staffing under the leadership of Dr. Reijo Pera, and we knew our gift would have a lasting impact.”

Dr. Renee Reijo Pera became director of the McLaughlin Research Institute in March 2021; she was the second faculty member that Dr. Weissman hired as Director of the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology & Regenerative Medicine in 2007.

“I have been a recipient of Irv and Ann’s generosity throughout my career,” says Dr. Reijo Pera. “Now, it is a great privilege to serve as just the fifth director of the MRI in its 67 years of operation. I was grateful to be one of the first faculty members that Irv hired at Stanford, and I am grateful to be a steward of his and Ann’s transformational gift here to the MRI and to Great Falls.”

Irv said, “I return to Montana many times a year and am heartened by the growth of biomedical and stem cell research across the state of Montana, as well as that of the MRI. Back in the 1950s Eichwald and I visited the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, and I still collaborate with them. This was an early example of a distributed research model, which allows for breakthroughs and innovation throughout the network.”