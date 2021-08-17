Ressler Motors - Workers Wanted

Ressler Motors is currently hiring for the following positions:

Lube Tech – $16-$20 per hour DOE - No experience necessary. Full-time or Part-time (flexible) positions available. Full-time positions are benefit eligible.

The Entry Level Automotive Technician is primarily responsible for performing the requested services including oil changes, tire rotations and maintenance, fluid checks, and inspecting vehicles for possible repairs needed and maintaining the highest level of customer service, satisfaction, and retention.

Detail Tech - $45,000 to $50,000 per year – No experience necessary. Full-time or Part-time (flexible) positions available. Full-time positions are benefit eligible.

The Detail Technician is primarily responsible for prepping, cleaning, and reconditioning vehicles for the dealership and customers while maintaining the highest level of customer service, satisfaction, and retention.

Service Drive Attendant - $16 per hour DOE - No experience necessary. Full-time or Part-time (flexible) positions available. Full-time positions are benefit eligible.

The Service Drive Attendant assists with taking care of the customers’ vehicles before and after they are serviced, inspects vehicles from delivery trucks, and performs custodial duties in the Service Drive while maintaining the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

