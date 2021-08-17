KBZK Traffic Copy Editor - Workers Wanted

KBZK/KXLF TV is looking for aTraffic Copy Editor: Apply Here

In collaboration with account executives, sales management, clients, and agencies this position is responsible for scheduling commercial copy, as well as serving as a backup to the log editor. Responsible for greeting visitors and answering phones.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:



Secure and enter advertising traffic instructions for advertisers.

Enter copy information using ad management traffic software.

Maintain instruction files, tape library, and various other traffic functions.

Work closely with account executives and traffic management, clients, and agencies.

Act as back-up to traffic log editor as needed. This includes ensuring that the traffic is scheduled in the appropriate time slot and that the engineering department has the information needed.

Operate telephone to answer, screen, or forward calls.

Greet persons entering the building and direct or escort them to their destination.

Other duties as assigned.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:



High school diploma or equivalent required.

1-year minimum related experience preferred.

Previous broadcast experience especially with ad management and broadcast traffic systems (i.e. WideOrbit, OSI, etc) is desirable.

Valid driver's license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.



WHAT YOU'LL BRING:



Proficient with MS Office products including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work assignments in a timely and accurate manner.

Adaptable and flexible with the ability to shift focus in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Team-oriented and experienced in working in a team environment.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

Strict attention to detail.

Strong problem-solving skills.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:



May require limited overtime to cover vacations and holidays.

Standard office environment.

Occasionally lifting up to 50 pounds.

SCRIPPS' COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person's diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.ABOUT SCRIPPS:The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

