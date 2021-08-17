KBZK Account Executive - Workers Wanted

KBZK is looking for an Account Executive: Apply Here

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at KBZK in Bozeman, Montana where Scripps is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.

As an account executive, you’ll help local businesses realize growth opportunities by exposing them to compelling messaging through customized screen-based advertising solutions. This full array of marketing solutions may include digital platforms like over-the-top (OTT) video, search solutions (SEO/SEM), social media strategies, digital display, and e-mail targeting, as well as broadcast television.

We’ll give you the tools you need not only to compete, but to excel, through professional development opportunities like our coveted sales training program. You’ll enjoy the advantage of Scripps’ high-quality news product and the support of an expert team of leaders to help you reach your goals and enjoy uncapped earning potential through our competitive sales compensation plan.

A DAY IN THE LIFE:

You will be selling broadcast television and digital advertising solutions. Digital solutions include over-the-top (OTT) video, search strategies (SEO/SEM), social media marketing, and more. You will sell to local and regional businesses and advertising agencies.

Independently prospect, develop and maintain new business in the market using the Scripps Sales Process and developing customized solutions.

Travel to the office or hop on Zoom to host a brainstorm session with your team for an upcoming advertising campaign

Attend a regular call with an existing client to talk about campaign performance and ideas for upcoming promotions.

Use ratings, qualitative and market trend data to negotiate program ratings and advertising rates with advertising agencies to maximize revenue.

Cultivate new relationships with businesses in the local community by networking, cold calling, and referrals.

Develop and deliver advertising and marketing campaigns, and media plans.

Maintain and grow existing accounts by reworking and optimizing schedules and products as needed, showcasing attribution proof of performance, and providing best-in-class customer service.

Effectively manage a sales funnel within the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and achieve key performance indicators and activity levels.

Contribute to the creative development of campaigns through client communication and needs analysis, storyboard and concept creation, and assistance in production aspects.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing, or related field preferred.

Minimum of 2 years proven sales success.

Experience in strategic account management, broadcast ratings, and digital execution is a plus.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Knack for relationship building.

Results-driven attitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Confidence to speak with decision-makers.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required).

And, if you have broadcast TV experience, that’s a plus!

WHAT WE’LL OFFER:

Extensive Scripps Sales Process training.

A career path to grow your professional experiences.

Uncapped sales commission.

Full benefits; medical, dental, and vision.

Retirement savings plan with company match.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

