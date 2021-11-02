Gallatin Valley Furniture - Delivery

Gallatin Valley Furniture is hiring a full-time Delivery Driver. We are the premier Home Furnishings retailer in the Northwest with a 36,000 square foot showroom and 18,000 square foot warehouse located in Bozeman MT. We are known for offering great quality, fashionable home furnishings, and excellent customer service. With our business continuing to grow, we are looking for an energetic, self-motivated individual to assist with furniture deliveries.

The job duties of a furniture delivery driver revolve around working to load, transport, and unload furniture and other home décor. Your responsibilities in this career include checking client orders and ensuring that you or the warehouse staff load the correct items into the truck before departure. You must also ensure furniture is clean and free of any defects. You plan your route each day and schedule deliveries to ensure you have enough time to complete your work by the end of the day. You may carry furniture into the client’s home or office and then remove and transport old furniture away as well. Some deliveries will require furniture assembly, hanging artwork, moving other furnishings to place area rugs, etc. Job will also entail transferring furniture from our warehouse up to our showroom floor and assisting with setting the floor.

Learn more or apply here.