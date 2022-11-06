Manhattan Christian captures Western C divisional title, top seed for state tournament

CHURCHILL — The Manhattan Christian Eagles are once again in the state tournament solidifying themselves as the one seed from the West after a 3-0 in the Western C Divisional title game over Twin Bridges.

The game was a rematch of a noon semifinals game where MCHS won 3-0 as well. Twin Bridges beat Ennis in a stay alive game to advance to the title match and earn a state berth themselves.

Manhattan Christian has won two of the last three Class C state titles including last year over Plentywood. The Eagles will face the second seed from the South while Twin Bridges will face the first seed from the South. State action gets going inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Thursday, Nov. 10.