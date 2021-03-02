Man dies after crash involving motorcycle and SUV in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 68-year-old man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Missoula Monday afternoon.

The Missoula Police Department reported the incident occurred in the 900 block of SW Higgins Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old woman was driving an SUV when it hit the man's motorcycle.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died from his injuries.

As of 8:15 p.m. Monday, investigators were still on scene. Details about the cause of the crash were not available.

We will update you with any new information.