Malala Yousafzai Announces She Got Married By Sharing Her Gorgeous Wedding Photos

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai may spend most of her time working to battle sexism and make education safer and more accessible for girls across the globe, but even human rights champions need to make time for love. In happily-ever-after news, 24-year-old Yousafzai announced on social media that she just tied the knot with Asser Malik.

Malik is a manager on Pakistan’s Cricket Board, and the pair have been spotted together recently at cricket games as well as interacting with each other on their mutual social media pages.

However, the marriage was still a surprise, as Yousafzai herself said back in June that she wasn’t sure she would ever walk down the aisle.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said to British Vogue over the summer. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

But it seems Yousafzai changed her mind, as evidenced by the beautiful photos she shared on Twitter. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” she wrote.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Yousafzai says they were wed in a “small nikkah ceremony,” which is a Muslim religious ceremony and the only way a couple can be wed under Islamic law. It was an intimate gathering with just family members, and Yousafzai wore a gorgeous soft-mauve nikkah dress, a traditional Pakistani bridal gown. She also wore a mangtika, which is forehead jewelry that South Asian women often wear on their wedding day and on other special occasions.

Yousafzai’s special news and beautiful photos quickly garnered many likes on social media, with followers sharing their best wishes.

Novelist Rabia Khan wrote:

Mubarak. May he understand the gift he has received and respect it. — Rabia Khan (@zacharysquest) November 9, 2021

Mubarak means “blessings” in Arabic.

The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) also shared their support for their Yousafzai. Yousafzai has worked with CAMFED in the past to help raise awareness and resources for marginalized girls who have been denied or cannot access education.

Congratulations, @Malala! Wishing you an exciting journey, filled with love and mutual support. — CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) November 9, 2021

What a happy day for Malala Yousafzai and her new husband, Asser!

