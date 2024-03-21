Jell-O is a classic dessert that has been a favorite for generations. This fruity gelatin snack is so versatile! You may remember your grandma’s Jell-O mold desserts she’d always bring for the summer cookouts. Or, maybe you recall enjoying a few rounds of Jell-O shots in college. Jell-O is also used in some delicious no-bake pies that are ideal for a quick, yummy dessert.
We love finding fun twists on classic recipes, especially when they are tied to holidays. Since it’s almost time for egg-hunting activities, we found a wonderfully wiggly snack for Easter that kids of all ages will love: Jell-O eggs!
TikTok user Sarah Lynn (@sarahs.social) shared her version of deviled Jell-O Easter eggs. It may sound a little out there, but this sweet snack is more angelic than devilish.
All you need to create these colorful, edible eggs is a box of your favorite flavor of Jell-O, a deviled egg holder, plastic Easter eggs and some whipped cream. Watch the full process in Lynn’s video:
@sarahs.social
Easter Egg Jello! Great for kids (or adults if you add vodka)! #Jello #EasterRecipes #eastereggs #eastertreats #easterrecipe #funsnacks #easter #whippedcream #deviledeggs
You could easily use an egg-shaped mold for this, bypassing the need for both the deviled egg tray and the plastic eggs.
Or you could just use actual egg shells to create an authentic shape. Kelly Senyei at Just A Taste shows how this is done:
Many creative cooks have put their own spin on the Easter egg tradition using Jell-O. Some have even managed to design multi-colored eggs that almost look too lovely to eat!
How can you make your own Jell-O eggs with multiple colors? Holly Nilsson at Spend With Pennies offers a recipe that uses a syringe and dollar-store plastic eggs to create these colorful treats:
So, if you have a few boxes of Jell-O just sitting in the kitchen cupboard, you can experiment with these Easter eggs the whole family will enjoy!
Jell-O eggs are adorable for Easter and so easy to make originally appeared on Simplemost.com