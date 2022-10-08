Law enforcement wants people to have fun and stay safe for MSU Homecoming

With Montana State University's homecoming this weekend, law enforcement around Bozeman is working hard to make sure everyone is celebrating safely.

“You will see our officers down there assisting with shutting down the roads and putting up some extra safety barriers,” says Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Joe Swanson.

Captain Swanson says this weekend will be a big weekend for drinking, and the Bozeman Police Department will be looking out for people driving under the influence. He says Friday and Saturday nights will be the shifts where officers will keep a close eye out for intoxicated drivers. The Bozeman PD will be focusing primarily on keeping Downtown Bozeman safe, while MSU police will be patrolling the game and tailgates.

“The Montana State University Police Department, they're responsible for the football game itself," says Swanson. "They have a safety plan and a number of outside agencies who helped them patrol that event.”

Swanson also says the police department will be responding to noise complaints, but it is still important to have a good time on such a fun weekend.

“Certainly want this one to be safe for more people to enjoy themselves, asking people to be you know, be considerate of your neighbors if we're going to have a party,” says Captain Swanson.