Krispy Kreme’s Latest Doughnut Collection Is Carnival-Themed

If heading to a fair or carnival is your favorite part of summer, you’ll definitely want to check out Krispy Kreme’s new doughnut collection.

The Krispy Kreme Carnival Collection offers a doughnut-centric twist on three favorite carnival treats: caramel apple, caramel popcorn and cotton candy.

Just like it sounds, the caramel apple doughnut is filled with caramel apple Kreme, then topped with green apple icing, caramel drizzle, rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick. The caramel popcorn doughnut is filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, and topped with caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn, while the cotton candy doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in cotton candy-flavored icing, topped with sugar, buttercream and confetti sprinkles.

All three doughnuts are available at participating Krispy Kreme shops now through Aug. 8.

Krispy Kreme

Starbucks is also bringing the carnival vibes this season with a new frappuccino inspired by classic funnel cake with sweet berries. The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino features strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with funnel cake-flavored frappuccino.

The frozen drink is then topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces for a delicious and nostalgic indulgence.

Starbucks

While Krispy Kreme’s new carnival collection is only around for a few weeks, you can expect something new to replace the summery treats once they disappear.

Previous limited-time offerings have included everything from dessert-inspired doughnuts to doughnuts with an island vacation theme and, of course, holiday offerings like monster doughnuts for Halloween and Santa belly doughnuts for Christmas.

Krispy Kreme

You can also still get one free original glazed doughnut by showing your COVID-19 vaccination card any time, any day — even every day. Showing your vaccination card gets you one doughnut per day, and you have to show the card in person at the counter or drive-thru — so you cannot order online or have the free doughnut delivered.

Krispy Kreme

Will you be heading to your local Krispy Kreme to try the new carnival doughnuts?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.