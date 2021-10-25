Kiersten Van Kirk ready for one last hurrah with Manhattan Christian volleyball

CHURCHILL — A name everyone who follows Montana high school volleyball should know. One of the most prolific players in Manhattan Christian history, senior Kiersten Van Kirk’s high school volleyball career is nearing its end.

“It’s been an awesome season and an awesome career," said Van Kirk. "I just love getting to play here. Getting to play in our home gym and I’m excited to see where the rest of the season goes.”

Time has flown by for the Boise State volleyball commit. She still has a few games left at her home court of Manhattan Christian, as they will host district and divisional playoffs. Van Kirk can recall the moment when she realized she was playing at varsity level as just a freshman.

“I think one time I got a hit during the district tournament and they were all like, ‘She’s a freshman,’ Van Kirk said with a smile. "That was the first moment.”

Van Kirk will finish her Eagles career as the schools all-time leader in aces and second in kills. She also helped her team to a State C title in 2019. It’s not about accolades for the senior, it’s been about enjoying the time she’s had with the program.

“Just how we all work together as a team," Van Kirk said of her favorite part of being an Eagle. "Our coaches are awesome. I love getting to practice everyday in the gym with everyone.”

During her tenure with the Eagles she’s been able to share the court with her older sister Kellie, who now plays at Montana, and the past two seasons with her younger sophomore sister Katelyn.

“It’s been awesome," said the senior. "It’s super fun. We’re a really close family so I love getting to play with them.”

Hoping to hoist another state title at Montana State's Worthington Arena next month, Van Kirk is ready to see what lies ahead in the upcoming weeks for Manhattan Christian. But she knows that the program will be in good hands when she leaves.

“That’d be just an awesome experience," Van Kirk said about the possibility of finishing her career with a title. "This team’s going to do great next year, but it’d be really cool to just win with this team because we have good team chemistry and I’m excited.”

Once the volleyball season ends, it will be the last time Van Kirk takes the court for the Eagles. She will not be playing basketball this year, she’s off to start her Broncos career.

“I’m actually graduating early so I will be there in the spring. Just getting to train with the team and bettering my volleyball career. I’m super excited to see where it takes me,” she said.

