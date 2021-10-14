Kids pick out Halloween costumes at Kalispell hospital thanks to generous donation

KALISPELL — It was a special Day at Logan Heath Children’s Hospital in Kalispell Wednesday as more than 30 kids picked out Halloween costumes thanks to a partnership with Spirit Halloween.

4-year-old Harleigh Hubbard of Kalispell is a big Frozen fan, she couldn’t wait to pick out her Anna costume.

“She was telling us how much she wanted to be Anna, last night we watched the movie and fell asleep to it,” Harleigh's Mom Victoria Mooney told MTN News.

The costume giveaway is thanks to a partnership with Spirit Halloween, with donations made in-store going directly to children’s hospitals across the country.

“Just in our two locations Missoula and Kalispell they raised almost $20,000, so our goal this year is to raise even more,” said Logan Health Children’s Chief Development Officer Carly Rickard.

Rickard said funds raised during Halloween support children year-round, thanks to child life programs aimed at making hospital stays less scary for kids.

“Just to have that moment to be a kid, I mean that is what this is really about to restore childhood to these kids and hopefully they will be getting discharged soon and now have a brand-new costume to wear when they go out trick-or-treating with their families,” added Rickard.

Mooney said the costume giveaway helps ease stress for parents in the hospital, allowing them to focus on their child’s recovery.

“Cause some of us, some parents may not be able to afford to get a costume this year and it’s an awesome, awesome surprise,” said Mooney.

Donations can be made at any Spirit Halloween store up until Halloween day. This year’s goal is to raise $13 million for kids across the country.

